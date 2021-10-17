Sun, October 17, 2021

Koh Chang, Koh Kood almost fully booked for Oct 22-24 long weekend

Trat’s popular Koh Chang island is ready to welcome visitors, while hotels in the adjacent Koh Kood have been fully booked for the upcoming long weekend.

Saksit Mungkarn, chairman of the Trat Tourism Industry Council, said on Saturday that the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions has resulted in hundreds of people flocking to the island.

Meanwhile, over 90 per cent of the rooms in three- to four-star hotels in Koh Chang and neighbouring Koh Kood have been booked for the October 22-24 long weekend. Saksit said Koh Mak, another island in the archipelago, is also showing good signs of recovery.

Citing a recent survey, he said Koh Chang is still one of the top 10 tourist destinations and that the island is ready to welcome visitors because over 70 per cent of its residents will be double-jabbed for Covid-19 by the end of this month.

