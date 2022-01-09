Sat, January 22, 2022

Koh Chang national park closed to visitors

Trat’s Mu Koh Chang National Park will be closed to tourists from Sunday to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially since the number of new cases is surging on the tourist island of Koh Chang.

The national park straddles several districts, including 52 islands with the most notable one being Koh Chang in the archipelago.

“The national park is closed for overnight stay and camping, and all tourism activities will be cancelled until the situation returns to normal,” the national park’s chief Nipon Pinyo said on Saturday.

 

The national park is popular with travellers thanks to its stunning Klong Plu and Than Mayom waterfalls, the Koh Rang-Koh Ngam snorkelling site and Kai Bae viewpoint.

Published : January 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

