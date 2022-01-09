Koh Chang national park closed to visitors

The national park straddles several districts, including 52 islands with the most notable one being Koh Chang in the archipelago.
“The national park is closed for overnight stay and camping, and all tourism activities will be cancelled until the situation returns to normal,” the national park’s chief Nipon Pinyo said on Saturday.
The national park is popular with travellers thanks to its stunning Klong Plu and Than Mayom waterfalls, the Koh Rang-Koh Ngam snorkelling site and Kai Bae viewpoint.
Related stories:
Published : January 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022