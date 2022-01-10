Chonburi tightens measures to avoid Omicron explosion

• People are urged to work from home at least until the end of this month.

• Restaurants can operate normally, while those with an SHA Plus certificate or Thai Stop

Covid 2 Plus standards in place can serve booze until 9pm. They are, however, required to ensure all staff members, including performers, are fully vaccinated and undergo a rapid antigen test daily. Diners are also required to be tested or provide test results taken within 72 hours. Operators who violate this rule will be forced to close their restaurants temporarily.

• Entertainment venues will remain closed. Operators who want to turn their bar, pub or karaoke joint into a restaurant are required to put in place all prevention measures and get approved by the Chonburi Communicable Disease Control Committee before January 15. If approved, these venues will be allowed to serve booze to diners

• Authorities in each district are responsible for monitoring, inspecting and controlling areas under their jurisdiction. Violators will be charged in line with the Communicable Disease Control Act.