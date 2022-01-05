Wed, January 12, 2022

Two Indian Covid-19 patients found at Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok

Two Indian travellers that Chonburi public health office have been searching for since Tuesday (January 4) after they tested positive for Covid-19 were found to be treated at Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok’s Bangrak district, said Pol. Maj. Gen. Aphichart Suriboonya, deputy chief of tourist police at 7pm of Tuesday.

“The tourist police have notified the Indian Embassy in Thailand as soon as we learned about their whereabouts,” he said. “We would like to thank every related party both in Chonburi and Bangkok that helped locate the travellers.”

Meanwhile, Lerdsin Hospital posted on facebook on the evening of Tuesday that: “The two Indian nationals that Chonburi authorities were looking for have been admitted at Lerdsin Hospital. They have been closely monitored by medical professionals while receiving standard Covid-19 treatment.”

Dr Apirat Katanyutanon, chief of Chonburi Public Health Office, said earlier on Tuesday that Ankit Sejwal, 30, and Preeti Panwar, 32, had entered Thailand under the Test & Go scheme and tested negative upon arrival. However, they did not know that they tested positive in subsequent RT-PCR tests, which prompted the office to launch the search.

