Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Chonburi health authorities hunt for 2 Indian Covid-19 patients

Provincial health authorities in Chonburi launched a hunt on Tuesday for two Indian travellers who tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, the public health office said anybody who knows the whereabouts of Ankit Sejwal, 30, and Preeti Panwar, 32, should immediately call Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital at (033) 009800.

Dr Apirat Katanyutanon, chief of Chonburi Public Health Office, said both travellers had entered Thailand under the Test & Go scheme and tested negative upon arrival. However, they did not know that they tested positive in subsequent RT-PCR tests.

He added that the office has also called on the Indian Embassy to help track down the two travellers so they can undergo treatment as soon as possible.

