Anutin puts surge in Covid-19 cases down to irresponsible partygoers, venues

He also blamed agencies for allowing entertainment venues to change their status to restaurants without checking if all prevention measures were in place.
However, he said that since most people followed prevention regulations, Thailand’s death toll and daily Covid-19 cases are not that high.
He added that more prevention measures will be eased once the number of daily cases drops to 2,000.
Published : January 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022