Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Anutin puts surge in Covid-19 cases down to irresponsible partygoers, venues

Thailand’s daily Covid-19 caseload has risen to more than 3,000 after the New Year break because of some people’s irresponsible behaviour and entertainment venues ignoring prevention measures, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday.

He also blamed agencies for allowing entertainment venues to change their status to restaurants without checking if all prevention measures were in place.

However, he said that since most people followed prevention regulations, Thailand’s death toll and daily Covid-19 cases are not that high.

He added that more prevention measures will be eased once the number of daily cases drops to 2,000.

Related News

CCSA urged to postpone relaunching Test & Go scheme

Get tested before heading to Bangkok, returning to work, says ministry

Omicron cases surge in Thailand during New Year break

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Veterinarians treat wild elephant hurt in colossal fight

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.