Deltacron does not meet all requirements to be named a new variant: expert

The scientist then reported it to the international initiative GISAID and named it “Deltacron”. However, neither GSAID nor the World Health Organisation (WHO) have identified Deltacron as a new variant yet.
Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleepun, vice chairman of the Public Health Commission, said on Monday that people should not panic over this new variant because it may not exist.
A virologist in the UK said based on reports, it is possible that the 24 samples were contaminated and urged people to wait for official confirmation.
To help people understand the basic facts of Covid-19 variants, Dr Chalermchai lists four points:
Hence, Chalermchai said, people should not believe everything because the so-called Deltacron variant has not been verified yet. If it is indeed a new variant then it needs to be evaluated based on the three dimensions of public health and should be named “Pi”.
Published : January 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
