Phitsanulok to sell pork at THB150/kg. to combat soaring price

“From now until January 31, the province will sell special priced pork at 150 baht per kilogram at 7 locations. Each location will have a supply of 50 kilogram per day,” said Ronnachai on Wednesday.

These locations are:

- SKF Shop on Ekathossarot Road (opposite Ruam Jai Market)

- BMP Fresh Shop on Ekathossarot Road

- Thor Karnkha Shop, Hua Ror subdistrict

- Je Eng Shop, Thessaban 1 Market

- Je Eng Shop, Thessaban 5 Market

- Ajjima Farm Shop, Ban Khlong Market

- Ajjima Farm Shop, Pho Pu Dam Shrine Market

“Furthermore, every Friday of January the province will also sell special priced chicken, eggs and fish at Farmers’ Market in front of the city hall,” added the governor.



