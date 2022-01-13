Phitsanulok to sell pork at THB150/kg. to combat soaring price

“From now until January 31, the province will sell special priced pork at 150 baht per kilogram at 7 locations. Each location will have a supply of 50 kilogram per day,” said Ronnachai on Wednesday.
These locations are:
- SKF Shop on Ekathossarot Road (opposite Ruam Jai Market)
- BMP Fresh Shop on Ekathossarot Road
- Thor Karnkha Shop, Hua Ror subdistrict
- Je Eng Shop, Thessaban 1 Market
- Je Eng Shop, Thessaban 5 Market
- Ajjima Farm Shop, Ban Khlong Market
- Ajjima Farm Shop, Pho Pu Dam Shrine Market
“Furthermore, every Friday of January the province will also sell special priced chicken, eggs and fish at Farmers’ Market in front of the city hall,” added the governor.
Ronnachai also said that about 100 swine farmers in the province had to destroy about 3,000 pigs that had contracted porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) to prevent the disease from spreading. “The province has earmarked 13 million baht to compensate these farmers and expected to disburse the money within this month,” he added.
Pork price in most of Thailand has been climbing continually since after New Year holidays due to various factors, including increasing price of animal feed and swine communicable diseases. The Talad Thai market on Wednesday reported retail pork price at 195-200 baht per kilogram.
Published : January 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022