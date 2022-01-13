Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Phitsanulok to sell pork at THB150/kg. to combat soaring price

Phitsanulok governor Ronnachai Jitwiset has been working with the province’s commerce and livestock development offices to sell pork at affordable price to people amid the crisis of soaring pork price.

“From now until January 31, the province will sell special priced pork at 150 baht per kilogram at 7 locations. Each location will have a supply of 50 kilogram per day,” said Ronnachai on Wednesday.

These locations are:
- SKF Shop on Ekathossarot Road (opposite Ruam Jai Market)
- BMP Fresh Shop on Ekathossarot Road
- Thor Karnkha Shop, Hua Ror subdistrict
- Je Eng Shop, Thessaban 1 Market
- Je Eng Shop, Thessaban 5 Market
- Ajjima Farm Shop, Ban Khlong Market
- Ajjima Farm Shop, Pho Pu Dam Shrine Market

“Furthermore, every Friday of January the province will also sell special priced chicken, eggs and fish at Farmers’ Market in front of the city hall,” added the governor. 

Phitsanulok to sell pork at THB150/kg. to combat soaring price
 

Ronnachai also said that about 100 swine farmers in the province had to destroy about 3,000 pigs that had contracted porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) to prevent the disease from spreading. “The province has earmarked 13 million baht to compensate these farmers and expected to disburse the money within this month,” he added.

Pork price in most of Thailand has been climbing continually since after New Year holidays due to various factors, including increasing price of animal feed and swine communicable diseases. The Talad Thai market on Wednesday reported retail pork price at 195-200 baht per kilogram.

Phitsanulok to sell pork at THB150/kg. to combat soaring price

Related News

Thailand mulls cutting pig exports to control soaring pork price

No cover-up of ASF case, agriculture minister insists

Thailand halts pig exports for 3 months to tackle soaring pork prices

Related News

Published : January 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.