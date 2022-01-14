Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailands embassy in Seoul lays out steps for returning Thais

The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul on Thursday announced the latest measures for Thais wanting to return home either under the Test & Go or sandbox schemes or by opting for alternative quarantine (AQ).

“Those who registered for the Thailand Pass before December 22, 2021, and have already received their QR code can enter Thailand under the Test & Go scheme. Under this scheme, they are required to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure,” read the embassy’s Facebook post. “If they wish to change their travel date, an email must be sent to [email protected] explaining why the date was changed along with a copy of the passport, vaccination certificate and payment evidence for the AQ hotel and plane tickets. Change in travel plans will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Since the Test & Go scheme was suspended on December 22 in response to the surge in Omicron infections, people who have registered for the Thailand Pass after that date can only enter the country by quarantining at an AQ hotel or opting for a sandbox scheme.

The AQ method requires travellers to provide proof of advance payment of the hotel stay – seven days for the fully vaccinated and 10 days for the unvaccinated or those yet to get their second shot.

Those required to quarantine for 10 days will also have to pay for two RT-PCR tests.

The sandbox scheme, meanwhile, does not require an RT-PCR test, but candidates must be fully vaccinated and land in either Phuket, Samui or Krabi. They will be allowed to travel in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and three islands of Surat Thani under a sealed route for seven days. Travellers are required to produce proof of payment for SHA+ certified hotels in these provinces.

The embassy also added that Thai nationals under the age of 18 can enter Thailand under the following conditions:

• Those aged 12 to 17 who have received at least one Covid-19 jab can enter Thailand without an accompanying parent via an AQ hotel or through the sandbox scheme.

• Those who are unvaccinated must be accompanied by a parent and quarantined based on the parent’s vaccination status (seven or 10 days).

• Children below the age of 11 are not required to be vaccinated but must be accompanied by parents and the quarantine period will be based on the parent’s vaccination status.

• No RT-PCR tests are required for young travellers in both age groups.

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

