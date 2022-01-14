Thailands embassy in Seoul lays out steps for returning Thais

“Those who registered for the Thailand Pass before December 22, 2021, and have already received their QR code can enter Thailand under the Test & Go scheme. Under this scheme, they are required to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure,” read the embassy’s Facebook post. “If they wish to change their travel date, an email must be sent to [email protected] explaining why the date was changed along with a copy of the passport, vaccination certificate and payment evidence for the AQ hotel and plane tickets. Change in travel plans will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Since the Test & Go scheme was suspended on December 22 in response to the surge in Omicron infections, people who have registered for the Thailand Pass after that date can only enter the country by quarantining at an AQ hotel or opting for a sandbox scheme.

The AQ method requires travellers to provide proof of advance payment of the hotel stay – seven days for the fully vaccinated and 10 days for the unvaccinated or those yet to get their second shot.

Those required to quarantine for 10 days will also have to pay for two RT-PCR tests.