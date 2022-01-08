Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

The latest on travelling to Thailand

The Royal Thai Consulate General in New York posted the latest on travelling to Thailand on Saturday.

As of January 7, the following regulations apply:

• Those who obtained the Thailand Pass for the Test & Go scheme by registering before December 22 will be qualified for a one-day quarantine provided their Covid-19 test is negative upon arrival. There is no restriction on the date of arrival.

• Those who have obtained the Thailand Pass by registering after December 22 will be required to stay in an Alternative Quarantine (AQ) hotel or within a sandbox area for seven days if they are fully vaccinated. The period is extended to 10 days for the unvaccinated or those who have received their vaccines less than 14 days before arrival.

• Those who have had Covid-19 over the past three months can enter Thailand by presenting a medical clearance letter. The consulate also noted that former Covid-19 patients may be required by the airline to present a negative RT-PCR result before boarding or at their transit airport.

As of Friday, the sandbox scheme has been expanded to cover more destinations apart from Phuket, namely Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao, and the provinces of Phang Nga and Krabi. Under the scheme, fully vaccinated Thai and foreign travellers are required to book seven nights in an AQ hotel and take two RT-PCR tests.

Published : January 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
