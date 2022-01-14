Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Peace deal with BRN for deep South pleases Prayut

The Thai delegation successfully negotiated a peace deal with Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) for the deep South and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is very pleased with the outcome, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said on Friday.

A delegation led by General Wanlop Rugsanoh held talks with the BRN group led by Anas Abdulrahman in Kuala Lumpur on January 11 and 12.

Ratchada said both parties agreed to adhere to three guidelines, including preventing violence, listening to residents in the area and seeking solutions in future talks.

Ratchada Dhnadirek

“The PM also thanked several sectors for making the talks possible amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis,” she said. “The government hopes to create an atmosphere where talks can be held to prevent violence so people in the area can live their lives peacefully.”

Related stories: 

Related News

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.