Peace deal with BRN for deep South pleases Prayut

A delegation led by General Wanlop Rugsanoh held talks with the BRN group led by Anas Abdulrahman in Kuala Lumpur on January 11 and 12.
Ratchada said both parties agreed to adhere to three guidelines, including preventing violence, listening to residents in the area and seeking solutions in future talks.
“The PM also thanked several sectors for making the talks possible amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis,” she said. “The government hopes to create an atmosphere where talks can be held to prevent violence so people in the area can live their lives peacefully.”
Published : January 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
