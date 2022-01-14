Four men confess to killing 2 tigers in Kanchanaburi national park

The four said they were cow herders and that 20 of their cows had been killed by tigers in the past two months. They decided to set up camp in the forest and use cow carcasses as bait to lure the tigers. They confessed to then shooting the big cats with shotguns borrowed from local civil defence volunteer staff.

On Friday a fifth suspect, 66-year-old cow herder So-Eh (no last name), turned himself in at the police station. He told police that he spent one night with the gang at the campsite but returned home the next day and did not participate in the poaching operation.

Police collected DNA samples from the five suspects and will compare them with evidence gathered from the campsite to determine whether to prosecute the suspects.