Bangkok opens new centre exclusively for young Covid patients

A new community isolation centre was recently opened in Bangkok’s Dusit district to exclusively treat young Covid-19 patients from across the city.

The centre has been set up in a collaboration with the Dusit district office, the Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi Foundation and Boon Rawd Brewery.

“The project is mainly supported by the ‘Singha R-Sa’ team of volunteers from Boon Rawd Brewery, who helped donate drinking water, ready-to-eat meals, PPE suits, N95 face masks and alcohol hand sanitiser,” Thanin Nianhorm said while inspecting the centre on Friday.

The centre is located on Nakhon Chaisi Road in Kiak Kai sub-district.

“Data from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration [CCSA] shows that from December 1 to January 7, more than 1,000 new Covid-19 patients were in the age group of 0 to 19, which has prompted Bangkok to set up a centre specifically for the treatment of children,” he added.

 

Medical professionals working in the centre have been supported by Dusit’s 38th Public Health Office and Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak hit Thailand, Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi Foundation and Boon Rawd Brewery Ltd. have donated over 250 million baht and more than 3 million bottled waters to field hospitals and community isolation centres nationwide.

 

