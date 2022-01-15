Bangkok opens new centre exclusively for young Covid patients

The centre has been set up in a collaboration with the Dusit district office, the Phraya Bhirom Bhakdi Foundation and Boon Rawd Brewery.

“The project is mainly supported by the ‘Singha R-Sa’ team of volunteers from Boon Rawd Brewery, who helped donate drinking water, ready-to-eat meals, PPE suits, N95 face masks and alcohol hand sanitiser,” Thanin Nianhorm said while inspecting the centre on Friday.

The centre is located on Nakhon Chaisi Road in Kiak Kai sub-district.

“Data from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration [CCSA] shows that from December 1 to January 7, more than 1,000 new Covid-19 patients were in the age group of 0 to 19, which has prompted Bangkok to set up a centre specifically for the treatment of children,” he added.