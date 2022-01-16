Unofficial results of Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections expected by 10pm

The by-elections are being held in Chumphon’s Constituency 1 and Songkhla’s Constituency 6 to find replacements for Democrat veterans Chumpol Julsai and Thaworn Senneam, who were stripped of their MP status.

“Chumphon’s governor has instructed officials to refrain from violating election laws, while the chief of police in Chumphon has set up checkpoints,” he said.

“Once the ballot box closes at 5pm [on Sunday], officials at the polling station will check and start counting votes.”

He expects the votes to be counted by 7pm and an official result released by 10pm.