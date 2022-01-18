Covid-19 jabs for 5 to 11-year-olds in Bangkok from mid-Feb

“We are compiling a list of eligible children to allocate an adequate supply of vaccines in each district,” he said. “Vaccination will be provided at selected schools or hospitals, depending on the number of children eligible in each area.”
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will also distribute fliers to parents and schools detailing how children should be prepared for the vaccine and steps to take after they are jabbed, Aswin said.
As of Monday, 427,696 children or 85.57 per cent of 499,800 children aged 12 to 17 in Bangkok had received their first jab.
The BMA has also provided mobile units for bed-ridden patients who cannot travel to vaccination venues.
As of Sunday, 10,471 people registered for a mobile vaccination service, while 5,256 of them have already received their shot.
People can register for their Covid-19 shots via the QueQ application.
Published : January 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
