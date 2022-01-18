Prayut pledges support for UN, Asean solution to Myanmar conflict

The UN envoy called on the PM to support international efforts to help displaced people and to press Myanmar's junta to commit to a five-point peace plan it agreed with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The PM pledged Thailand’s support for the efforts but added that Myanmar’s problems are complicated and must be addressed step by step. said a government spokesman.

“The first step is to win trust from Myanmar’s leader,” Prayut said, adding that Thailand is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Prayut said efforts to solve the crisis must begin by getting all sides to halt violence and join peace talks while providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar’s people.

“Thailand is ready to provide help without discriminating against any group,” said the PM, adding that Thailand has a long record of providing humanitarian aid to the country.