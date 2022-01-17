Cambodia faces ASEAN discord as term begins

While Cambodia initially expressed confidence that it would be the first country to host an in-person ASEAN meeting since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the country announced last week that it had postponed the foreign ministerial retreat, ostensibly because a number of ministers would have been unable to travel to the venue.

The ASEAN foreign ministerial retreat is usually held at the beginning of the year in an informal setting to allow the ministers to have frank discussions and set the tone for the rest of the year.