Fri, January 21, 2022

international

Cambodia faces ASEAN discord as term begins

Cambodia has begun its year-long ASEAN chairmanship with the postponement of a high-level meeting amid a polarizing debate over Myanmars representation in ASEAN, nearly a year since a military coup brought protracted instability to the country.

While Cambodia initially expressed confidence that it would be the first country to host an in-person ASEAN meeting since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, the country announced last week that it had postponed the foreign ministerial retreat, ostensibly because a number of ministers would have been unable to travel to the venue.  

 

The ASEAN foreign ministerial retreat is usually held at the beginning of the year in an informal setting to allow the ministers to have frank discussions and set the tone for the rest of the year.  

The meeting was slated to be held on Jan. 18 and 19 in the city of Siem Reap in northwestern Cambodia, but several ministers said they would be unable to attend, including Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, who said he would skip the meeting because he had to attend a session of parliament the next day.  

 

The Foreign Ministry’s director general for Asian, Pacific and African affairs, Abdul Kadir Jailani, said Indonesia could understand the postponement, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region amid the spread of the Omicron variant.  

“At the same time, we must also admit that within ASEAN, there are different perspectives that need to be consolidated. We need to have a common perspective regarding the issue of invitations to representatives of Myanmar,” he told reporters recently.  

 

At the previous ASEAN Summit, hosted virtually by Brunei Darussalam in October of last year, member states agreed that in the absence of progress, Myanmar should be represented by officials at the “nonpolitical” level.

 

 “We have to admit that even though this has been going on for a year, there has not been much progress on the ground,” Kadir said.
 

Related News

Published : January 17, 2022

Related News

‘Peanut butter-jelly’ tech lets EVs charge in 20 minutes

Published : Jan 17, 2022

Undersea volcanic eruption’s shock waves led to tsunami in Japan, expert says

Published : Jan 17, 2022

Hanoi remains top of travellers’ lists despite COVID-19

Published : Jan 17, 2022

N.Korea test of new, high-power rocket a success: KCNA

Published : Sep 20, 2016

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.