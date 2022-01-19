It’s time to resume Test & Go, cries chamber of commerce

The Test & Go scheme, which allows fully vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand without having to quarantine, was suspended on December 21 in a bid to prevent the highly transmissible Omicron variant from spreading. After December 22 foreign travellers can enter Thailand only under the sandbox scheme or by staying at alternative quarantine hotels.

“Since December 22 there have been about 20,000 foreign tourists entering the country under the sandbox scheme, meaning we have missed around 80,000 to 180,000 visitors due to the Test & Go suspension,” he said.

“Statistics show that each foreign visitor spends 50,000 baht per trip in Thailand on average, so that’s a missing income of 4 billion to 9 billion baht for the tourism industry,” Sanan said.