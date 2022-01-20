Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Israel’s ambassador-designate visits The Nation

Israel's ambassador-designate, Ms. Orna Sagiv, visited the offices of The Nation and Krungthep Turakij, seeking cooperation and providing information to the editorial teams regarding opportunities to explore a vast array of Israeli expertise in startups and technology, among others.

The delegation was accompanied by Ariel Seidman, the embassy's charge d'affaires, and welcomed by The Nation's Managing Editor Vitaya Saeng-Aroon and Krungthep Turakij's Managing Editor Weerasak Pongaksorn.

Sagiv said the embassy wished to work closely with media representatives and foster a good relationship with Thailand through social contribution programmes and other activities.

Last year, the embassy donated 1,000 survival bags filled with dry food. With assistance from the office of Nakhon Ratchasima's governor and local administrators, the delegation helped distribute the survival bags to families severely affected by floods.

Israel and Thailand have had close cooperation in various fields, including knowledge exchange, agriculture technology, water management. Israel also expects to sign a free trade agreement with Thailand.

 

Before the Covid-19 outbreak at the end of 2019, Israelis topped the total number of tourists from the Middle East visiting Thailand.

The Nation is undergoing a rebranding process aimed at providing more diverse digital content to meet the changing needs of its audience.

Sagiv graduated in diplomacy and defence from Tel Aviv University in Israel. Before being designated to Thailand last year, she served her country's diplomatic missions in Taiwan, China, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Photo caption:
Israel's delegation led by ambassador-designate Orna Sagiv visits the offices of The Nation and Krungthep Turakij.

Published : January 20, 2022

