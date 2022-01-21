Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Supakit also shared results from random DNA samples of new Covid-19 cases taken between January 11 and 17. The samples show the proportion of omicron infections found in seven different groups, as follows:

– Samples from general population reflecting Thailand’s overall situation: 83.7 per cent

- Samples from new clusters (at least 50 infections per cluster): 84.86 per cent

- Samples from cases with severe symptoms or who died: 67.21 per cent

- Samples from fully vaccinated cases: 72.35 per cent

- Samples from infected medical personnel: 74.58 per cent

- Samples from group suspected of being infected by new variants: 75.90%

- Samples from group who have recovered from Covid-19: 100%.

Meanwhile, Omicron was responsible for 96.9 per cent of cases arriving from abroad and 100 per cent of locally re-infected cases.

Supakit urged people to get a booster shot as soon as possible to reduce the risk of being re-infected by the new variant.