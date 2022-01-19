Virologist recommends Pfizer booster dose for greater immunity

Yong said that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide was about 110 million doses, which are high, while 10 billion doses have been injected worldwide.

He said there were some patients with or without symptoms, so there was some immunity. Though it might not protect completely against the Omicron variant, it will be one of the factors to reduce the severity of the symptoms, he said.

Thailand has administered many formulas of vaccines with also different booster vaccines and this strategy was accepted by international journals, he said in the post.

Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Astrazeneca, and Pfizer are the vaccine formulas tried in Thailand.

He suggested that Pfizer vaccines were good to boost the immunity of every formula. He claimed that the immunity from inactivated vaccines was not much different from viral vector vaccines, or mRNA vaccines, after it was boosted with Pfizer.