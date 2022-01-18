Omicron takes over from Delta as dominant strain in Thailand

Dr Chalermchai Boonyaleephan, vice-chair of the Public Health Commission, agreed that Omicron was taking over as it has infected 97.1 per cent of patients in the country. Only 2.8 per cent have been infected with Delta, he said, citing a study conducted by Ramathibodi Hospital's Centre for Medical Genomics from January 3 to 16.

He added that the number of Omicron patients would continue to rise gradually in Thailand and hit a peak in three months before falling.

"I hope there is no new Covid-19 variant that spreads faster than Omicron in the future,” he said.