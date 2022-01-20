Public Health vice chief shoots down possibility of ‘Deltacron’

However, GISAID had completed a genome sequencing of 24 samples from Cyprus and found that most genes were actually the Delta variant, with only two Omicron spike proteins – A67V and 69-70 Del. Both of them were found in the 24 samples but Delta’s genes were different.

Chalermchai believed that GISAID’s sequencing was “correct”, concluding that the sample was not a new variant but the Delta variant itself. It was likely to have been contaminated.

The World Health Organisation and a British virologist were also of the opinion that a “technical problem” could have been the cause of the “contamination”.

Chalermchai said matter of factly that this spelt the end of the Deltacron discussion.