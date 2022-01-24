Laos-China railway may help Chumphon cash in on its potential

He was in Chumphon on behalf of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sreeon to release 1.5 million giant freshwater prawns and other marine life into a canal in Muang district.
The aim of the ceremony is to help fishermen and locals affected by Covid-19 as well as repopulate the waters.
At the event, Alongkorn said the 3-billion-baht irrigation system and flood-prevention project in Chumphon had made good progress and would be completed by 2024.
He also pointed out that Chumphon province has great potential, especially since its per capita income at 200,000 baht per person is among the top 20 in the country.
He added that the minister is working towards boosting Chumphon’s gross provincial product (GPP) to 100 billion baht this year, with the agricultural sector being the key driver.
Related News
Police record 9 violations in Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections
Democrats win Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections by landslide
Results of a by-election in Chumphon province
Apart from key cash crops like durian, oil palm, rubber, coconut and coffee, Chumphon’s economy will also benefit from the tourism sector, he said.
Meanwhile, Chalermchai’s plan is to develop Chumphon’s economy from three aspects, namely:
Published : January 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022