Laos-China railway may help Chumphon cash in on its potential

The aim of the ceremony is to help fishermen and locals affected by Covid-19 as well as repopulate the waters.

At the event, Alongkorn said the 3-billion-baht irrigation system and flood-prevention project in Chumphon had made good progress and would be completed by 2024.

He also pointed out that Chumphon province has great potential, especially since its per capita income at 200,000 baht per person is among the top 20 in the country.

He added that the minister is working towards boosting Chumphon’s gross provincial product (GPP) to 100 billion baht this year, with the agricultural sector being the key driver.