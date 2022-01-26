Southeast Insurance winds up operations

TGH executive chairman Chotiphat Peechanon informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Wednesday about the decision made at a board meeting on Tuesday.
The company will cease operations after Thai Charoen Corporation Group pays Covid-19 compensation totalling 9.9 billion baht. The company has net assets of 1.8 billion baht with a capital adequacy ratio of 170 per cent.
The board of directors agreed to cease operations of Southeast Insurance and return the licence as the directors refused to transfer the company to Indara Insurance Pcl.
Published : January 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
