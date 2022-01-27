CU medical expert warns Omicron yet to peak in Thailand

Thira said Omicron started spreading in Asia after other continents and it was on the uptrend and but yet to hit highs like in other continents.

He noted that Thailand’s decision to open the country to foreign tourists could lead to various Covid-19 strains entering the country.

He said the most worrying virus now is a new Omicron variant, called BA.2 variant.

“From the timing and environment related to national policies, I can say it’s not our peak yet,” Thira said.

“It’s extremely necessary for us to strictly protect ourselves every day. We must wear masks all the time; two layers of masks — an inner surgical mask and an outer cloth mask,” Thira said.