Omicron cases will start dropping in March: respiratory doctor

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs urged people not to panic over the outbreak, adding that it was important for unvaccinated people to get their Covid-19 jab as soon as possible.
The Vichaiyut Hospital doctor went on to say that many countries have accepted that Omicron patients tend to develop mild symptoms similar to flu. But it remains unclear whether this is because the virus is weaker or because more people have immunity through vaccination or previous Covid-19 infection.
"However, South African researchers have confirmed that unvaccinated people infected with Omicron tend to develop mild symptoms," he said.
Manoon also noted that infections in southern African countries at the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak began to decline this month.
He added that the number of Covid-19 deaths during southern Africa’s Omicron outbreak was lower compared to the Delta outbreak.
"We have to monitor the situation to see how long the Omicron outbreak in south African countries lasts," he said. "It would be great news for people worldwide if Omicron becomes an endemic disease."
Manoon also noted that the West is suffering higher rates of Omicron than Asia, and suggested this may be due to genetic differences.
Published : January 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
