Omicron cases will start dropping in March: respiratory doctor

Manoon also noted that infections in southern African countries at the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak began to decline this month.

He added that the number of Covid-19 deaths during southern Africa’s Omicron outbreak was lower compared to the Delta outbreak.

"We have to monitor the situation to see how long the Omicron outbreak in south African countries lasts," he said. "It would be great news for people worldwide if Omicron becomes an endemic disease."

Manoon also noted that the West is suffering higher rates of Omicron than Asia, and suggested this may be due to genetic differences.

