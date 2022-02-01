Regional market rebound bolsters SET, investors warned to watch for mass sell-offs

"Investors, however, should beware of mass share sell-offs owing to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s signal that it will raise the interest rate to tackle inflation,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• BBL, KBANK, KTB and BLA will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• AOT, MINT, CENTEL, ERW and AAV will benefit from the government’s move to relaunch the Test & Go scheme and the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) travel subsidy.