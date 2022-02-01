More than 10,000 young Thais enlist as soldiers this year

The Army has been accepting applications online for two years now due to the Covid-19 crisis.
“The applications this year have doubled from last year and can cover 75 per cent of available slots nationwide,” he said. “Of the applicants, 90 per cent are in the 18 to 20 age range, while the second and fourth Army areas have exceeded the slots available by 118 and 134 per cent respectively.”
The second Army area is responsible for the Northeast quadrant and is headquartered in Nakhon Ratchasima, while the fourth Army area covers the South and is headquartered in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
“The overwhelming number of people enlisting voluntarily proves that the Army has been successful in its campaign to find candidates who are truly interested in pursuing a military career,” Narongphan said. “The Army will continue to improve the application and screening system to ensure the right people are selected.”
Narongphan added that to mark Veterans Day on Thursday, the Army will hold activities honouring those who have sacrificed their lives for the country. The top brass will also visit retired veterans, while admission fees will be waived at all Army museums.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
