More than 10,000 young Thais enlist as soldiers this year

The Army has been accepting applications online for two years now due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“The applications this year have doubled from last year and can cover 75 per cent of available slots nationwide,” he said. “Of the applicants, 90 per cent are in the 18 to 20 age range, while the second and fourth Army areas have exceeded the slots available by 118 and 134 per cent respectively.”

The second Army area is responsible for the Northeast quadrant and is headquartered in Nakhon Ratchasima, while the fourth Army area covers the South and is headquartered in Nakhon Si Thammarat.