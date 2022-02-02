Reminder: wear a face mask or face an up to THB20,000 fine

“If you are caught without a face mask in public for the first time, the fine will not exceed 1,000 baht,” said the post.

For a second offence, the fine will range from 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht.

For a third offence and so forth, the fine starts from 10,000 baht but will not exceed 20,000 baht.

The CCSA had imposed a fine on people who do not wear face masks in public since April last year in red and orange zone provinces, or areas with high infection rates. As infections continued to climb, the face mask mandatory zones had been expanded to cover the entire country in June 2021.

The fine is based on the punishment clause stipulated in the Communicable Disease Act.