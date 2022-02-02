Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Reminder: wear a face mask or face an up to THB20,000 fine

The government’s Public Relations Department posted on its Facebook page an announcement by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) regarding fines for people who still fail to wear face masks in public.

“If you are caught without a face mask in public for the first time, the fine will not exceed 1,000 baht,” said the post.

For a second offence, the fine will range from 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht.

For a third offence and so forth, the fine starts from 10,000 baht but will not exceed 20,000 baht.

The CCSA had imposed a fine on people who do not wear face masks in public since April last year in red and orange zone provinces, or areas with high infection rates. As infections continued to climb, the face mask mandatory zones had been expanded to cover the entire country in June 2021.

The fine is based on the punishment clause stipulated in the Communicable Disease Act.

Related News

Bangkok imposes face mask rule with THB20,000 fine for violators

Which provinces will fine you THB20,000 for not wearing a face mask?

Fifty-four provinces fining people for not wearing face mask

Related News

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.