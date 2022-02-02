Ministry working with multiple agencies to tackle oil slick: Varawut

The incident occurred late on January 26 when an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) starting leaking oil off the coast of Rayong.

Meanwhile, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is assessing the damage to marine natural resources and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is supporting the operations and monitoring the effect of the oil slick on the natural resources.

Varawut said that the PCD would also monitor and assess the air quality, water quality, soil and sediment with related organisations.

He said the department will do five things: