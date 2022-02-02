Ministry working with multiple agencies to tackle oil slick: Varawut

Varawut said the Pollution Control Department (PCD) has inspected the seawater quality in the area and oil slick threat to the beach. The department has also surveyed the area to check the movement of the oil slick and assessed the situation.
The incident occurred late on January 26 when an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) starting leaking oil off the coast of Rayong.
Meanwhile, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources is assessing the damage to marine natural resources and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is supporting the operations and monitoring the effect of the oil slick on the natural resources.
Varawut said that the PCD would also monitor and assess the air quality, water quality, soil and sediment with related organisations.
He said the department will do five things:
Varawut added that the three departments will cooperate with other organisations to create a recovery plan. The PCD has coordinated with the National Science and Technology Development Agency and private companies to help the environment recover in the tested area.
The department has reported Star Petroleum Refining Plc (SPRC) to the Map Ta Phut Police Station and is suing them for damages.
The ministry’s permanent secretary, Jatuporn Buruspat, also ordered the setting up of a subcommittee to assess the effect on marine and coastal natural resources and the environment. The department will present it to the next meeting of the National Environment Board which is led by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.
Published : February 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
