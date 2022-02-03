Commemorating Thai Armed Forces veterans and old soldiers

The event was organised by the War Veterans Organisation of Thailand, which was founded in 1948 under His Majesty's Patronage to honour veterans and their sacrifices in past wars and armed conflicts.
The organisation aims to serve them and their families by providing good welfare conditions while offering and maintaining moral support to the veterans, as well as former soldiers, sailors and airmen.
Published : February 03, 2022
Published : Feb 03, 2022
Published : Feb 03, 2022
Published : Feb 03, 2022
Published : Feb 03, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022