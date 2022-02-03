Thu, February 10, 2022

Commemorating Thai Armed Forces veterans and old soldiers

Veterans and elderly former soldiers from all branches of the Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in the annual event to commemorate Veterans Day at Victory Monument on Thursday.

The event was organised by the War Veterans Organisation of Thailand, which was founded in 1948 under His Majesty's Patronage to honour veterans and their sacrifices in past wars and armed conflicts. 

The organisation aims to serve them and their families by providing good welfare conditions while offering and maintaining moral support to the veterans, as well as former soldiers, sailors and airmen.

