Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

THAI operates first space-saving ‘cargo-in-cabin’ flight to Australia

Thai Airways has operated its first “cargo-in-cabin” flight to Australia, the airline’s chief of operations, Lt-JG Supoj Charoensuk, said.

The Boeing 777-300ER Flight TG475 (Bangkok-Sydney) departed from Bangkok on Tuesday at 8.01am and arrived in Australia at 8.55pm (local time).

The flight carried 2,930 kilogrammes of antigen test kits in the cabin.

THAI also introduced a cargo-in-cabin operation from China for the first time at the end of January, with Flight TG679 from Guangzhou to Bangkok transporting 2,659kg of antigen test kits.

The cargo-in-cabin service manages cabin space so it is most beneficial, especially when transporting products that need extra care, such as food, medicines and electronic parts. The feature also enhances transport capacity and therefore increases airline revenue.

THAI and fruits exporters have also discussed fruit transport to foreign countries using the cargo-in-cabin service.

 

The service, operated only in the present Covid-19 situation, is under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards and approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

It will be in operation until March 31 and will be extended if the ICAO gives its approval.

Those who are interested in the service can contact the airline via email [email protected]

Published : February 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

