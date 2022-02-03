THAI operates first space-saving ‘cargo-in-cabin’ flight to Australia

The flight carried 2,930 kilogrammes of antigen test kits in the cabin.

THAI also introduced a cargo-in-cabin operation from China for the first time at the end of January, with Flight TG679 from Guangzhou to Bangkok transporting 2,659kg of antigen test kits.

The cargo-in-cabin service manages cabin space so it is most beneficial, especially when transporting products that need extra care, such as food, medicines and electronic parts. The feature also enhances transport capacity and therefore increases airline revenue.

THAI and fruits exporters have also discussed fruit transport to foreign countries using the cargo-in-cabin service.