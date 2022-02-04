School scraps policy to deduct scores of crying kindergarten candidates

The proposed policy had come in for heavy criticism online and drawn complaints from parents.
The rule was revoked on Friday afternoon by the leadership at Mahasarakham University Demonstration School's Elementary Department. University rector Assoc Prof Prayuk Srivilai, Ph.D., apologized for the rule while admitting it “may have made parents feel uneasy”.
Under the proposed rule, toddlers seeking admission in all three kindergarten levels would have been deducted three scores out of an unspecified total if they were found crying during interviews or during an admission procedure scheduled for February 5-6.
However, other rules remain in effect, as are additional measures regarding Covid prevention.
Published : February 04, 2022
