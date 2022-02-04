Prawit orders military-grade security for Apec summits

Thailand will host its first meeting as 2022 Apec chair from February 8-27, inviting the region to plot the road to economic recovery from Covid-19.
Apec members constitute about 60 per cent of global GDP and will hold meetings in Thailand between February and May.
Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said Prawit held a video conference at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation in Bangkok on Friday to organise preparations for Apec forums.
He tasked the Army with counterterrorism security, the Public Health Ministry, Navy and Air Force with medical transportation, and the police with security and traffic plans.
Prawit emphasised that the forums were an opportunity for Thailand to build confidence with Apec members, which is crucial for the country's recovery after the Covid-19 crisis.
Thailand took over the rotating chair of Apec from New Zealand on November 12, declaring the theme for Apec 2022 as "Open. Connect. Balance."
Published : February 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
