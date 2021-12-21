Thailand gets ready to host 2022 Apec Summit

He said this is the first time that Apec leaders will be meeting in person after four years of absence due to political situations and the pandemic.

He added that he was discussing security policies related to accommodation, transportation and summit venues with relevant agencies. He is also looking into controlling traffic, training officers and ensuring the efficiency of radio communication.

Wirachai also called on the public to cooperate and help the authorities impress summit attendees so Thailand can stand tall on the world stage.

