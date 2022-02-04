Company responsible for oil spill apologises, vows thorough probe

Meanwhile, the Marine Department issued a joint statement reporting progress in oil stain disposal work which it is conducting jointly with the Royal Thai Navy and many civilian government agencies in charge of pollution control and mitigation of chemical hazards.

Deputy director-general Phoorithat Theerakulphisut said that the Marine Department will push for amendments to four departmental regulations to ensure better preventive measures for greater environmental safety while enforcing stricter measures against future violators.

A centre to accept complaints from the local public has been set up in addition to many other complaint-receiving channels, including the department's 1199 hotline centre, the Interior Ministry's central service at 1567, and the local one at 038-694-007, while the company's centre can be reached at 081-570-1987.