Impact of Rayong oil spill will take more than a decade to overcome, say locals

He added that the association has also rejected the compensation offered because it’s very small and will not pay for the losses that will be incurred over the next decade or two.

Siwatt Pongpiachan, director of NIDA Centre for Research & Development of Disaster Prevention & Management, said soil samples taken from Koh Samet two years after the 2013 spill showed the presence of carcinogen polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon. Judging by this, he said, the spill on January 25 will affect the marine ecosystem for at least another 10 years.

Phenchom Saetang, director of the Restoration Ecosystem Foundation, said apart from the damage caused in 2013, the huge amount of chemicals used to disperse the oil also caused insurmountable damage to marine life.

She said residents should get together and demand that the government set up a panel that can investigate and come up with fair compensation.