When can I grow marijuana at home?

Question: When can I start growing marijuana at home?

Answer: Household planting can start in the next 120 days, once the the Royal Gazette announces that marijuana has been removed from the blacklist.

Question: Do I have to inform the authorities before growing it?

Answer: Prior to growing, you must notify the public health office in your province of how many marijuana plants you intend to grow, where exactly they will be grown, and for what purpose. The office will then forward the proposal to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). You can start growing marijuana only after the FDA gives the green light.

Question: What is the limit on growing marijuana at home?

Answer: Individual households can grow up to six marijuana plants. However, those who have registered with the government as a community enterprise (7 people) can grow an unlimited number.

Question: What are the allowed usages of home-grown marijuana?

Answer: People can grow marijuana at home for the propose of medical use and as an ingredient in other products. Sales of marijuana and its extraction for consumption is strictly prohibited to persons under 20 years old, pregnant women, nursing women and other individuals announced by the Public Health Ministry.

It is notable that a law aimed at preventing general abuse of marijuana products, including the use for recreational purposes, has been passed by the House of Representatives and is awaiting the prime minister’s approval.