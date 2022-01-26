Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Narcotics board greenlights marijuana, hemp legalisation

A meeting of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) approved a proposal to remove cannabis and hemp from the Category 5 narcotics list, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday.

Apart from Anutin, the others who attended Tuesday’s meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam at Government House included Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin and ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkhol.

The proposal was submitted by the Public Health Ministry’s controlled drugs committee to remove both plants from the list of illicit drugs. The move aims to promote the use of cannabis and hemp in medical, research, industrial and food applications and thus make them new “economic” crops. However, this only applies to cannabis and hemp grown in the country and excludes cannabidiol extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) of more than 0.2 per cent.

“The plants that are still on the Category 5 narcotics list are opium, psilocybin mushroom and cannabis extract with more than 0.2 per cent of THC,” Anutin said.

“Tomorrow [January 26] the Bhumjaithai Party will present the drafts of cannabis and hemp acts to Parliament. We hope all MPs will vote for these, after which they will be announced in the Royal Gazette and become effective in the next 120 days,” he said.

“People who are interested in growing hemp and cannabis should wait until all the details of the two acts are finalised,” Anutin made it clear.

“From now on growing them will be much easier, but growers still need to register with related authorities and follow the restrictions on growing volume and application,” he added.

Related News

Don’t sow those marijuana seeds just yet, says Wissanu

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

4 species of Thai cannabis may help fight cancer, latest studies show

Related News

Published : January 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.