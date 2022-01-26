Narcotics board greenlights marijuana, hemp legalisation

“The plants that are still on the Category 5 narcotics list are opium, psilocybin mushroom and cannabis extract with more than 0.2 per cent of THC,” Anutin said.

“Tomorrow [January 26] the Bhumjaithai Party will present the drafts of cannabis and hemp acts to Parliament. We hope all MPs will vote for these, after which they will be announced in the Royal Gazette and become effective in the next 120 days,” he said.

“People who are interested in growing hemp and cannabis should wait until all the details of the two acts are finalised,” Anutin made it clear.

“From now on growing them will be much easier, but growers still need to register with related authorities and follow the restrictions on growing volume and application,” he added.