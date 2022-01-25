Don’t sow those marijuana seeds just yet, says Wissanu

The Public Health Ministry’s committee overseeing controlled drugs last week approved the removal of cannabis from the Category 5 narcotics list. However, this only applies to cannabis grown in the country and excludes the cannabidiol extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol of more than 0.2 per cent.
“However, the decision will be referred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board [ONCB] for approval at its next meeting on Tuesday,” said Wissanu. “The legalisation of marijuana will be finalised only when the ONCB approves the move and Public Health Ministry officially announces it [in the Royal Gazette].”
Wissanu added that the ONCB may approve, disapprove, or add some suggestions to the removal of cannabis from the list of illicit drugs.
“Most importantly, the right to grow marijuana commercially is most likely to be granted to community enterprises. So general public planning to grow marijuana at home should at least wait until the ministry officially announces the regulations,” he added.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
