Don’t sow those marijuana seeds just yet, says Wissanu

The Public Health Ministry’s committee overseeing controlled drugs last week approved the removal of cannabis from the Category 5 narcotics list. However, this only applies to cannabis grown in the country and excludes the cannabidiol extracts with tetrahydrocannabinol of more than 0.2 per cent.

“However, the decision will be referred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board [ONCB] for approval at its next meeting on Tuesday,” said Wissanu. “The legalisation of marijuana will be finalised only when the ONCB approves the move and Public Health Ministry officially announces it [in the Royal Gazette].”