All prison inmates to get third Covid dose by month-end

Around 91.3 per cent of a total of 248,632 prisoners have received their first two doses, while 107,346 of them had received a booster dose, he said. Those who have not received the third dose are newly received into the prison system, he said.
Somsak, who oversees the Corrections Department, thanked all governmental agencies for having provided the vaccines to officials and prison guards across the country.
Published : February 10, 2022
