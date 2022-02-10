Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

All prison inmates to get third Covid dose by month-end

All prisoners will receive a third anti-Covid booster dose by the end of this month, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday.

Around 91.3 per cent of a total of 248,632 prisoners have received their first two doses, while 107,346 of them had received a booster dose, he said. Those who have not received the third dose are newly received into the prison system, he said.

 

Somsak, who oversees the Corrections Department, thanked all governmental agencies for having provided the vaccines to officials and prison guards across the country.

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

Related News

SPRC CEO promises to speed up compensations for Rayong oil leak

Published : Feb 10, 2022

‘Tough government measures have reined in pork prices’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Thai Army sends troops to US for strategic airborne exercise

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.