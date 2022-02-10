Thumbs up for Suvarnabhumi Airport northern extension plans

Suwatthana, who is also Thai Airways chief executive officer, reiterated the Mixed Concept initiative aimed at servicing both domestic and international flights. Under Mixed Concept, car park buildings and aircraft pits will be built separately from the existing passenger terminals.

Suwatthana described pre-Covid crowd problems at Suvarnabhumi Airport as nearly exploding, as the current capability could cope with around 60-65 million. If the North Expansion is not implemented, a vast national economic loss is certain, he warned.

Asked why expansion on the south of Suvarnnabhumi Airport has not been planned, he said the construction would require more time and funding.

The ACC was set up on the instructions of Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob, chaired on an interim basis by Suwatthana.