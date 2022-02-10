Ministry opens four channels to report crimes in educational institutions

Complaints and emergency alerts over safety and crimes can be made directly to the Ministry of Education’s Safety Centre through four online channels, She said.
Apart from the MoE Safety Centre application, alerts can be made to the website addressed at www.MOESafetyCenter.com; LINE @MOESafetyCenter and call centre 0-2126-6565.
Trinuch said follow-up into the progress of the investigation on harm and further problem-solving will be made in addition to immediately responding to complaints, while big data collection of information of those complaints is digitally stored and sorted.
Under the scheme, heightened security and surveillance are to be provided at schools and universities, apart from improved measures on human-to-human violence, accident prevention, general violation of rights, and mental and physical health hazards.
The Safety Centre scheme has been assisted by nine ministries, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Royal Thai Police, Trinuch said.
Published : February 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022