Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Ministry opens four channels to report crimes in educational institutions

A new initiative aimed at mitigation of harm and convenient reporting of general and sex crimes has been launched for students at schools and college campuses, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong told a press conference on Thursday.

Complaints and emergency alerts over safety and crimes can be made directly to the Ministry of Education’s Safety Centre through four online channels, She said.

Apart from the MoE Safety Centre application, alerts can be made to the website addressed at www.MOESafetyCenter.com; LINE @MOESafetyCenter and call centre 0-2126-6565.

Ministry opens four channels to report crimes in educational institutions

Trinuch said follow-up into the progress of the investigation on harm and further problem-solving will be made in addition to immediately responding to complaints, while big data collection of information of those complaints is digitally stored and sorted.

Under the scheme, heightened security and surveillance are to be provided at schools and universities, apart from improved measures on human-to-human violence, accident prevention, general violation of rights, and mental and physical health hazards.

The Safety Centre scheme has been assisted by nine ministries, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Royal Thai Police, Trinuch said.

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

Related News

All prison inmates to get third Covid dose by month-end

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Thumbs up for Suvarnabhumi Airport northern extension plans

Published : Feb 10, 2022

‘Tough government measures have reined in pork prices’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Tough Covid measures likely for Valentine’s Day and Songkran

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.