Nakee Cave closed for 7 days after Covid cluster uncovered

The February 11-17 closure was announced on the park’s Facebook page, which also urged people who had visited the cave between February 5 and 10 to undergo RT-PCR tests.
The Nakee Cave, which like the Naga Cave on the border with Bueng Kan province is popular with tourists for its snake-like markings. This cave is in Nakhon Phanom’s Ban Phaeng district.
Published : February 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
