Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Nakee Cave closed for 7 days after Covid cluster uncovered

The Nakee Cave in Nakhon Phanom’s Phu Langka National Park was closed from Friday for seven days after seven guides and tourists tested positive for Covid-19.

The February 11-17 closure was announced on the park’s Facebook page, which also urged people who had visited the cave between February 5 and 10 to undergo RT-PCR tests.

The Nakee Cave, which like the Naga Cave on the border with Bueng Kan province is popular with tourists for its snake-like markings. This cave is in Nakhon Phanom’s Ban Phaeng district.

 

Nakee Cave closed for 7 days after Covid cluster uncovered Nakee Cave closed for 7 days after Covid cluster uncovered

Related News

Bang Krachao eyed as new tourist destination in Bangkok

Travel packages can now be booked under ‘Tour Tiew Thai’ campaign

Chiang Mai flower festival expects up to 1 million visitors

Related News

Published : February 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.