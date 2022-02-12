Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

CCSA eyes stricter scheme to ensure visitors to Thailand tested, tracked

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday gave the go-ahead to the new Thailand Pass Hotel & Swab (TPHS) system, which will ensure all arrivals undergo their RT-PCR test for Covid-19 and their movements in Thailand can be tracked.

No date for the system’s official launch has been announced.

Under the current Test & Go scheme, new arrivals must take two RT-PCR tests – the first at a hotel on the day of landing and the second on the fifth day at a different hotel if necessary.

“Visitors who wish to enter Thailand must book both the RT-PCR tests along with two days in hotels,” CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said. “Under TPHS, hotels will be required to verify each Thailand Pass booking within 30 hours or visitors’ registration will be automatically rejected. This way they can ensure that guests have paid for both tests and hotel rooms before arriving.”

Once the booking of both tests and hotel rooms are verified, tourists can then proceed with registering for their Thailand Pass by entering details of the hotels they will stay in on the first and fifth days. The Department of Disease Control will then approve the registration within seven days.

Taweesin added that the Thailand Pass system will send data to the TPHS system every hour to ensure visitors’ information is updated regularly.

The CCSA said 151,774 foreigners have entered Thailand under the Test & Go scheme so far this year.

Related News

60,000-plus travellers sign up for Thailand Pass in first four days of Feb

With Thailand Digital Health Pass, you can travel to 60 countries

Thailand reopens under new, more complicated Test & Go scheme

Related News

Published : February 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.