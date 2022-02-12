CCSA eyes stricter scheme to ensure visitors to Thailand tested, tracked

No date for the system’s official launch has been announced.

Under the current Test & Go scheme, new arrivals must take two RT-PCR tests – the first at a hotel on the day of landing and the second on the fifth day at a different hotel if necessary.

“Visitors who wish to enter Thailand must book both the RT-PCR tests along with two days in hotels,” CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said. “Under TPHS, hotels will be required to verify each Thailand Pass booking within 30 hours or visitors’ registration will be automatically rejected. This way they can ensure that guests have paid for both tests and hotel rooms before arriving.”