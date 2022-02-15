Diesel excise tax to be cut by 3 baht per litre: source

The expected tax cut comes amid protests against the high diesel price by truckers and transport operators. The protesters want the excise tax on diesel cut from 5.99 baht to 0.10 baht per litre for a year. They have threatened to block Bangkok roads if the government does not meet their demands, which also include the energy minister’s resignation.
The price of a litre of diesel is now hovering around the 30-baht limit set by the government.
The current diesel excise tax rate yields about 12 billion baht in monthly revenue for the government (144 baht billion per year).
The source did not reveal when the tax cut would take effect but said it would be promptly published in the Royal Gazette after being approved by the Cabinet.
Published : February 15, 2022
