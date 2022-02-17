The name 'Krung Thep Maha Nakhon' will soon be 240 years old

Krung Thep Maha Nakhon is an abbreviated version of the ceremonial full name, which is

Krungthepmahanakhon Amonrattanakosin Mahintharayutthaya Mahadilokphop Noppharatratchathaniburirom Udomratchaniwetmahasathan Amonphimanawatansathit Sakkathattiyawitsanukamprasit.

The name is listed in Guinness World Records as the world’s longest place name.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday that the name Krung Thep Maha Nakhon could be difficult for foreigners to pronounce so they can just call the capital “Bangkok” or “Krung Thep” instead.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle a Prime Minister Office’s draft announcement on updated names of countries, territories, administrative districts and capitals as proposed by the Office of the Royal Society of Thailand, with one of the key changes being that Bangkok can also be called “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon”.