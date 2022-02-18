Diesel excise tax cut for 3 months from today, benzine measure in pipeline

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry is also considering measures to help users of benzene fuel.
The diesel tax cut aims to alleviate people’s financial burdens amid rising living costs driven by steadily climbing fuel prices as the economy recovers from Covid-19, the regulation said.
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Finance and Energy ministries’ proposal to reduce the per-litre tax from 5.99 baht to 2.99 baht, based on oil consumption of about 2 billion litres per month.
The current diesel excise tax rate yields about 12 billion baht in monthly revenue for the government, or 144 baht billion per year. Cutting the tax by one baht per litre costs the Excise Department about 2 billion baht per month or 24 billion baht per year in lost revenue.
The tax cut would help the government fix the price at no more than 30 baht per litre until the end of May, Deputy PM and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told the House of Representatives on Friday.
Without the reduction, the price could only have been fixed until March, he added.
“The ministry estimates that the tax reduction will bring down retail price of diesel by 2 baht per litre,” he said, promising more measures to alleviate the living costs burden if the diesel price rises to near 30 baht again.
Since 2020, the government has spent over 161.8 billion baht for energy-related measures to control the prices of cooking gas (LPG), NGV, electricity and fuel, Supattanapong said. He added that the Energy Ministry is studying measures to help users of benzine fuel and said they could be announced soon.
Published : February 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
