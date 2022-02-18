Diesel excise tax cut for 3 months from today, benzine measure in pipeline

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry is also considering measures to help users of benzene fuel.

The diesel tax cut aims to alleviate people’s financial burdens amid rising living costs driven by steadily climbing fuel prices as the economy recovers from Covid-19, the regulation said.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Finance and Energy ministries’ proposal to reduce the per-litre tax from 5.99 baht to 2.99 baht, based on oil consumption of about 2 billion litres per month.

The current diesel excise tax rate yields about 12 billion baht in monthly revenue for the government, or 144 baht billion per year. Cutting the tax by one baht per litre costs the Excise Department about 2 billion baht per month or 24 billion baht per year in lost revenue.