Product prices not likely to be raised for now after Cabinet okays diesel tax cut

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a proposal by the Finance and Energy ministries to seek a 3-baht reduction in diesel tax from the current 5.99 baht per litre, which is based on oil consumption of about 2 billion litres per month. The date from which this reduction will take effect has yet to be announced.

The tax cut came amid protests by truckers and transport operators against the high diesel price. The protesters wanted the excise tax to be cut from 5.99 baht to 0.10 baht per litre for a year.

“The diesel fuel cost is responsible for 10-15 per cent of product transport costs,” Wisit pointed out.

“A reduction in the diesel tax will put the brakes on the continually rising fuel price since the start of the year and help manufacturers in accurately estimating production costs in the next three months. This will also eliminate the need to raise the price of many products until the measure ends.”